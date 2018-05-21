If you’re currently living in Indiana and would like to submit an application for the Food Assistance Program, we’re going to walk you through our step-by-step instructions on How to Apply for Indiana Food Stamps. We also provide you information regarding determining your eligibility, income requirements, and the application approval and interview process. If you’re not familiar with the Indiana Food Stamps Program or the application process, please keep reading below.

The Indiana Food Stamps Program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), provides eligible low-income households with monthly benefits that support good nutrition. The food stamps program is run by the Division of Family Resources and is designed to raise the nutritional level of low-income households.

Food stamp benefits are distributed to households on the same day every month via an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. EBT cards are a plastic, debit-like card that can be used at eligible stores to purchase approved food items. Your EBT card is used at Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals, just like any other debit or credit card.

Eligibility

If you want to Apply for Indiana food stamps benefits, you first need to determine if you’re eligible to receive benefits. To qualify for benefits, you must meet certain financial and non-financial requirements. The following items are required when determining your eligibility for benefits:

Non-Financial Requirements:

You must be a current resident in Indiana

You must be a U.S. Citizen or have an active Alien status

You must have work registration

You must have cooperation with the IMPACT job training program

Financial Requirements:

The total assets and resources* for a household must be $2,250 or less

The total assets and resources* for a household with a member who is disabled or age 60 or older must be $3,500 or less

The gross income of your household must be 130% of the poverty level (except those with elderly or disabled members)

**Total assets and resources refer to bank accounts, cash, real estate, personal property, vehicles, etc. Your home and surrounding lot, household goods, personal belongings and life insurance policies are not counted as assets.

For help in determining whether your household meets the financial requirements for gross monthly income, please use the chart below to see if your gross income meets the 130 percent of poverty required for Indiana food stamps eligibility. Your gross monthly income is your household’s total income before any non-excluded deductions have been made. Net gross income is your monthly income minus any allowable deductions. Your net monthly income must fall within 100 percent of poverty to be eligible for Indiana food stamp benefits.

If you believe you meet the financial and non-financial requirements listed above but would like to be sure that you qualify before you go through the application process then please complete the Screening Tool. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has an online screening tool that you can complete to determine your eligibility for benefits. By completing the questions in the online screening tool you can determine if you are eligible to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP – also known as Food Assistance), Cash Assistance, and/or Health Coverage Assistance. To complete the online screening tool, visit the website here.

Indiana Food Stamps Application Process

After you’ve completed the online screening tool and were determined eligible to receive benefits, then the next step is to complete your application for benefits. There are currently three ways you can apply for Indiana food stamps. For information on how to apply for benefits, keep reading below.

How to Apply for Indiana Food Stamps

For help on how to apply for Food Assistance benefits in Indiana, as well as Cash Assistance benefits and Medicaid benefits, follow the instructions below.

Option 1 – Apply Online

The first available option on how to apply for food stamp benefits is online at the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Benefits Portal. To submit your application for Food Assistance benefits online, you can visit the online benefits portal here. To start your food stamps application click the How to Apply button on the Benefits portal homepage and proceed by selecting your application and filling out all the requested information.

Option 2 – Apply at your local DFR Office

The second option available for completing your benefits application is to visit your local DFR to submit your request for Indiana food assistance, cash assistance or health coverage benefits. To find the local DFR office in your area, you can search by county here. Once you find the local DFR in your county, visit the office and tell them that you would like to apply for benefits. They will also be able to help answer any questions you may have about the application process.

Option 3 – Apply by Mail

The last option available for submitting your benefits application is to apply by mail. To submit your application by mail, please contact the DFR toll-free phone number at 1-800-403-0864 and speak with a customer service representative to request a benefits application. They will proceed to mail you an application. Once you receive an application in the mail, you can complete the application and mail it to your local county DFR office.

What’s next after submitting your Indiana Food Stamps Application?

If you’ve successfully applied for Indiana food stamps and your application is approved, the start date for your benefits will be the date your application is received. You will be mailed a Hoosier Works EBT Card where your benefits will be deposited on the same day every month. If your household needs help right away, you may be able to get your SNAP benefits within a few days after submitting your application.

We hope this post was helpful to you! If you have any questions about Indiana Food Stamps or need additional help on how to Apply for Indiana Food Stamps, please let us know in the comments. Stay up to date on all things food stamps related by following Tri-State News on our Facebook and Twitter! Also, be sure to check out our other posts about how to apply for food stamps.